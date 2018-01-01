Michigan vs. South Carolina, Outback Bowl: Predictions, picks, line, odds, live stream

Michigan and South Carolina will meet in this year's Outback Bowl, and it won't be the first time they've done so. Both teams were in Tampa for the 2013 Outback Bowl, with South Carolina winning 33-28.

It wasn't a great game, but it did give us this iconic moment.

Unfortunately -- or fortunately if you're a Michigan running back -- Jadeveon Clowney will not be making the return trip with the Gamecocks.

Viewing information

Date: Monday Jan. 1 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Michigan: Depending on who you ask, this has been something of a disappointing season for Michigan. The Wolverines lost to all three of their biggest rivals -- Michigan State, Penn State and Ohio State -- to finish the regular season at 8-4. On the other side of the coin, others will tell you that with such a young team -- one of the youngest in the country -- the Wolverines did as well as could reasonably be expected.

Whichever side of the coin you're on, a win over South Carolina to finish the year would have Michigan fans feeling better about the team heading into next year. To do that, a Michigan offense that has been somewhat stagnant all season long will need to show up against a stout South Carolina defense.

South Carolina: One person's 8-4 disappointment is another's pleasant surprise. The Gamecocks took a step forward in Will Muschamp's second season at the helm, improving from 6-7 to 8-4 overall and going from 3-5 in the SEC to 5-3. That 5-3 mark was good enough for second place in the SEC East this season, slotting the Gamecocks behind Georgia.

The defense led the way there, allowing only 20 points per game with players like D.J. Wonnum and Skai Moore creating chaos all over the place. The Gamecocks needed them as the offense struggled a bit this season, especially after losing its game-breaking talent Deebo Samuel to an injury earlier in the season.

Prediction



There are a lot of similarities between these two teams, from the head coach on down through the roster. Because of that, it is hard to justify taking the Wolverines when they're getting over a touchdown. It's even harder to do so when you realize that, at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh is 13-15-1 ATS when favored by seven points or more. Then there's Will Muschamp, who has gone 6-4-1 as an underdog of seven points or greater with the Gamecocks. Pick: Gamecocks +7.5

