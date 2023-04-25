A long-awaited home-and-home series between Texas and Michigan for 2024 and 2027 is undergoing a change in locations. Texas will play at Michigan to begin the series on Sept. 7, 2024 before the Wolverines head south to play the Longhorns on the road on Sept. 11, 2027, the schools announced Tuesday.

Originally, Texas was supposed to host the first game in the series between the historical powers, which was first announced in 2014. The change finalizes Michigan's 2024 nonconference schedule as the Wolverines will host Fresno State on Aug. 31, Texas the following week and Arkansas State on Sept. 21. Texas is scheduled to host Colorado State the week before traveling to play the Wolverines and will host UTSA the week after its trip to Michigan.

If the SEC finalizes a nine-game schedule format in the months ahead for 2024 and beyond, then Texas' 2024 nonconference schedule will also be settled with Tuesday's announcement. But if the league decides on an eight-game format, the Longhorns will still have to add another game.

The programs have only met once before. That was in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2005, when the Longhorns won 38-37 in a classic game won on a last-second field goal from Dusty Mangum. Michigan ranks first on college football's all-time wins list while Texas ranks fifth.

Michigan also announced Tuesday that it will play home games against Western Michigan in 2026 and 2029, as well as a home game with UTEP in 2026.