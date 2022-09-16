The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines welcome the UConn Huskies to Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon. Michigan and UConn square off in a non-conference meeting, with the Wolverines aiming to maintain an unbeaten mark. Michigan is 2-0 and coming off a 56-10 win over Hawaii last week. UConn is 1-2 in 2022, and the Huskies are attempting to bounce back from a 48-14 loss to Syracuse a week ago. Michigan is 1-1 and UConn is 2-1 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Ann Arbor. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wolverines as 47.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 60 in the latest UConn vs. Michigan odds. Before you make any UConn vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Michigan vs. UConn spread: Michigan -47.5

Michigan vs. UConn over/under: 60 points

CONN: The Huskies are 8-7 against the spread in the last 15 games

MICH: The Wolverines are 12-4 against the spread in the last 16 games

Why UConn can cover

UConn's offense has done a quality job in key areas. The Huskies have allowed only four sacks in three games, and UConn is converting 52.2% of its third down chances this season. UConn is excelling on the ground behind Nate Carter, and that gives the Huskies justified optimism. The Huskies are averaging 205.3 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry this season, with Carter racking up 384 yards on 59 carries. He is averaging 6.5 yards per carry and 128 yards per game.

On the outside, sophomore wide receiver Aaron Turner has 11 catches for 161 yards, including six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown against Syracuse last week. While UConn is facing stiffer defensive competition against Michigan, the Wolverines are only converting 31% of third down chances on offense this season, and UConn has seven sacks in three games on the defensive side.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is dominating opponents in 2022, winning its two games by 100 combined points and operating as one of only three FBS teams to score at least 50 points in each game. The Wolverines are on a 16-game winning streak against unranked non-conference opponents, and their rushing offense is lighting it up this season. The Wolverines are averaging 251 rushing yards per game, including a 266-yard, five-touchdown effort against Hawaii. Michigan leads the Big Ten with 6.9 yards per carry in 2022, and are also averaging 10.5 yards per pass attempt while connecting on 70% of passes. That leads to Jim Harbaugh's team averaging 514 total yards per game.

Former five-star prospect JJ McCarthy takes over as the team's starting quarterback this week. McCarthy is 15 of 16 for 259 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he is also a dual-threat with 66 yards on four carries as a runner. With Blake Corum headlining a strong group of skill position players and an elite offensive line, Michigan is hard to stop, and UConn is allowing 416.3 total yards per game on defense in 2022.

