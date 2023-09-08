The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines look to stay dominant as they welcome the UNLV Rebels to Ann Arbor in Week 2. Michigan upended the East Carolina Pirates 30-3 in Week 1 as QB J.J. McCarthy totaled 280 passing yards and three TDs. The Rebels also enter Saturday's match with a 1-0 record after defeating the Bryant Bulldogs 44-14 behind five rushing TDs.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+. The Wolverines are 37.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. UNLV odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 57. Before locking in any UNLV vs. Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Michigan vs. UNLV and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for UNLV vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. UNLV spread: Wolverines -37.5

Michigan vs. UNLV over/under: 57 points

Michigan vs. UNLV money line: Michigan -10000, UNLV +2000

Michigan vs. UNLV picks: See picks here



Michigan vs. UNLV streaming: Paramount+

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines didn't cover in their first game despite the blowout victory, but they have a real chance to do so at home in Week 2. Michigan's defense played a big role in their previous win as they held the Pirates to 235 yards and they should be able to pull off a similar feat in Week 2.

Michigan also needs the chemistry between McCarthy and his receivers to continue if they want to cover on Saturday. McCarthy connected with Roman Wilson for all three TDs in Week 1 and they are set up for another big game at home on Saturday.

Why UNLV can cover

The Rebels are major underdogs here, but they have a chance to keep the Wolverines from covering at home for a second week in a row. UNLV has an explosive ground game that East Carolina doesn't possess, which they showed with five rushing TDs in Week 1.

In that game, Vincent Davis, Doug Brumfield and Jai'Den Thomas all rushed for 60 or more yards and Donavyn Lester added one of the five TDs on a 2-yard run in the third quarter. This scoring by committee should keep Michigan on its toes.

How to make UNLV vs. No. 2 Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 63 points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

So who wins No. 2 Michigan vs. UNLV, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time?