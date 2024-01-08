After discussions over one-loss teams making the College Football Playoff dominated the conversation over recent weeks, there will be an undefeated national champion after No. 1 Michigan plays No. 2 Washington in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Both teams enter at 14-0 after knocking off previous one-loss teams in the CFP semifinals in dramatic finishes. Michigan defeated Alabama, 27-20, in overtime in the Rose Bowl and Washington defeated Texas, 37-31, with a defensive stop in the red zone as time expired in the Sugar Bowl. Neither program has reached a championship game in the College Football Playoff era, which began in the 2014 college football season.

The final is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Washington vs. Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 56.5 points. Before making any Washington vs. Michigan picks or CFP National Championship game predictions, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot all season, going 98-40-2 overall on his college football best bets for SportsLine this season. He is up 55.3 units, returning a profit of $5,530 for $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed his picks this season is way up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Michigan vs. Washington in the CFP National Championship game and just revealed his coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Washington vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Washington spread: Michigan -4.5

Michigan vs. Washington over/under: 56.5 points

Michigan vs. Washington money line: Michigan -206, Washington +170

Michigan vs. Washington picks: See picks at SportsLine



Michigan vs. Washington live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Washington can cover

Washington has one of the most dynamic offenses in college football. The Huskies' prolific attack is led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr.. The veteran quarterback enters the CFP National Championship game completing 66.7% of his pass attempts for 4,648 yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Against Texas, Penix threw for 430 yards and two TDs.

Outside of Penix, Washington has a plethora of playmakers that will keep constant pressure on Michigan's defense. Wide receivers Rome Odunze (87 catches for 1,553 yards, and 13 TDs) and Ja'Lynn Polk (65 catches for 1,122 yards, and nine TDs) form one of the nation's top wide receiver duos. Running back Dillon Johnson (1,162 yards, 16 TDs) is expected to play on Monday, despite suffering knee and foot injuries in the Sugar Bowl. See which team to pick here.

Why Michigan can cover

The Wolverines have dealt with continuous bouts of adversity, even before the first kickoff of the season. Head coach Jim Harbaugh served a three-game self-imposed suspension for alleged recruiting violations to open the year. He then agreed to a three-game suspension from the Big Ten stemming from the high-profile Connor Stalions sign-stealing allegations. Despite that, Michigan is still 14-0 entering the College Football Playoff, so as far as potential distractions go, the Wolverines appear pretty immune to that.

Michigan has the No. 1 defense in the country in points against (10.2 ppg) and yards against (243.1 yards per game). Washington's offense has been lighting up opponents all season, but it hasn't faced a defense like the Wolverines. The Michigan defense had held every offense it faced to below its scoring average, so despite Washington entering scoring 37.6 ppg, previous results indicate the Huskies won't reach that number. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has the third-best QBR in college football (89.5) while throwing for 2,851 yards and 22 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season as scoring should be no issue for Michigan. See which team to pick here.

How to make Washington vs. Michigan picks

Kaylor has analyzed Michigan vs. Washington from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington vs. Michigan in the 2024 CFP National Championship game, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert on a 98-40 roll on his college football best bets, and find out.