Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, best predictions: 2019 college football picks from Big Ten expert who's 13-2

With both teams coming off an extra week to prepare, the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers will begin their Big Ten schedules on Saturday with a game that could have far-reaching Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff implications. The Wolverines narrowly defeated Army at home last time we saw them on Sept. 7 and now rank No. 11 in the AP poll, while Wisconsin is No. 13 after demolishing Central Michigan 61-0. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET from Camp Randall Stadium and the Badgers are 3.5-point home favorites after the line originally opened at Wisconsin -3. The total is at 44.5 in the latest Wisconsin vs. Michigan odds, up two from the opener, while the Badgers are favored at -169 on the Wisconsin vs. Michigan money line. Before making any Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football of all levels for decades. He hit nearly 60 percent of his college football against the spread picks last season and has consistently emerged as one of SportsLine's top handicappers in all sports.

What's more, he has had a particularly strong grasp for the tendencies of these programs, posting a stunning 13-2 record on spread picks involving the Wolverines or Badgers over the past two seasons.

In Week 1, Tierney told SportsLine members that Wisconsin's physical attack would be too much for a youth-laden South Florida club. He recommended a strong play on the Badgers (-10.5), who rolled to a 49-0 road victory. Anyone who followed his advice booked an easy winner and those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Now, Tierney has locked in on Michigan vs. Wisconsin from every angle. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

Tierney knows that the Badgers have played inferior opponents so far this season, but the way they've handled those opponents has been impressive. Wisconsin has outscored South Florida and Central Michigan by a combined 110-0, out-gaining the Bulls by 276 yards (433-157) and out-gaining the Chippewas by 524 (599-75).

The Badgers are allowing opponents to complete just 43.9 percent of their passes and giving up just 1.3 yards per rush attempt this season. They've picked up 59 first downs offensively while allowing just 12. And while they're a class above both the teams they've played, South Florida was bowl-eligible a year ago and Central Michigan has won both games played sandwiched around the Wisconsin blowout.

Despite barely playing into the second half of either game, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 237 yards and five touchdowns while adding five catches for 65 yards and three more scores. Against a Michigan defense that gave up 200 yards to Army two weeks ago, look for the Badgers to get Taylor established early on Saturday.

The home team has beaten the number in six of the last nine meetings in this series, but the Badgers are far from a lock to cover the Wisconsin vs. Michigan spread against a Wolverines club that will have plenty of motivating factors of its own.

The Wolverines were outplayed most of the way by Army two weeks ago in a game in which they were 22.5-point favorites. They salvaged a victory by forcing a fumble on an Army possession in the second overtime. However, Michigan's vaunted defense held Army scoreless in the second half of regulation and allowed just 243 yards to the Knights' potent option attack.

On the offensive side, senior quarterback Shea Patterson is off to a strong start. He has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Tierney has broken down this matchup from every angle. We can tell you he's leaning over, but he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins Michigan vs. Wisconsin? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Wisconsin spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit 87 percent of his spread picks on these teams, and find out.