The Michigan Wolverines host the 13th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten battle on Saturday evening, and both teams come in with big question marks. For the Badgers (1-0), the issues have stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, with games against Nebraska and Purdue canceled the past two weeks. The quarterback situation also is unclear after at least two signal-callers tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Michigan (1-2) has lost two games in a row, first a 27-24 setback against rival Michigan State then a 38-21 rout at the hands of Indiana, which had not beaten the Wolverines since 1987.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Badgers as 4.5-point favorites in the latest Wisconsin vs. Michigan odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Wisconsin picks, check out the college football predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney, given the impressive run he's on.

The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football of all levels for decades. He has emerged as one of SportsLine's leading analysts in all sports and is in the middle of another strong college football season for SportsLine members as he heads into Week 11 on a 9-4 run with his against-the-spread college football picks.

What's more, he has a keen sense for the trajectory of Wolverines. He is 11-3 in his last 14 Michigan ATS picks, including nailing Indiana +3 over Michigan on Saturday. The result? Hoosiers 38, Wolverines 21. He also is 8-4 in his last 12 picks involving the Badgers, and anyone who has consistently followed Tierney has seen massive returns.

Now, Tierney has studied Wisconsin vs. Michigan from every angle and has revealed his picks over at SportsLine. Here are the college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Michigan spread: Badgers -4.5

Wisconsin vs. Michigan over-under: 53.5

Wisconsin vs. Michigan money line: Badgers -200, Wolverines +150

WIS: TE Jake Ferguson has 76 career receptions, averaging 12.3 yards per catch.

MICH: RBs Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet each has a run of at least 66 yards this season.

Why Wisconsin can cover



Wisconsin is 13-4 against the spread in its last 17 games as a road favorite, and the Badgers allowed just 218 yards in the 45-7 season-opening victory against Illinois. The Illini threw for just 87 yards, and Wisconsin forced two turnovers and had three sacks. Linebacker Jack Sanborn, who had a team-high 80 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions last season, had two QB hurries. C.J. Goetz and freshman Nick Herbig and end Isaiahh Loudermilk had a sack apiece.

The Badgers, who are 16-7 ATS in their last 23 road games, have a talented quarterback in freshman Graham Mertz, who could clear the coronavirus protocol by the end of the week. He threw for 248 yards and five TDs in his debut. Tight end Jake Ferguson had seven receptions for 72 yards and three TDs in the opener, and Danny Davis III had 72 yards on just two catches, including a 53-yard TD. The Badgers also ran for 182 yards, led by Garrett Groshek with 70.

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven home games against a team with a winning road record, and the Wolverines can put up points. The offense is averaging more than 430 yards and 31 points, and QB Joe Milton can be a difference-maker. He has thrown for 869 yards, with Ronnie Bell his top receiving option. Bell is averaging 19.2 yards on his team-high 14 receptions, and Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson both average nearly 15 yards per catch.

The home team is 7-2-1 ATS in the last 10 meetings between the teams, and the Wolverines also can move the ball on the ground. Michigan averages five yards per carry, led by Hassan Haskins (7.8) and Zach Charbonnet (7.7). Haskins has 157 yards on just 20 carries. Defensively, the Wolverines are led by All-Big Ten end Kwity Paye (two sacks) and linebacker Josh Ross (22 tackles, interception). UM's run defense allows just 3.2 yards per carry.

How to make Wisconsin vs. Michigan picks

Tierney has looked at this one from all sides, and he is leaning under on the total. He also has also found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Wisconsin vs. Michigan? And which critical x-factor has Tierney jumping all over one side of the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Wisconsin spread to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who is 11-3 in his last 14 spread picks involving the Wolverines.