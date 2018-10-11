Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, line: Picks, predictions from expert who's 10-1 on Wolverines, Badgers games

A critical Big Ten battle highlights the Week 7 college football schedule when Wisconsin visits Michigan at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both clubs are looking to stay on top of their respective divisions with a victory and remain on track for a potential berth in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Wolverines dominated Maryland last week for their fifth straight win, while Wisconsin dispatched Nebraska for its second consecutive Big Ten victory by double-figures. The latest Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds have the Wolverines as 9.5-point home favorites with the over-under set at 49.

A Nevada-based expert with 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in handicapping college athletics. He's having another solid season in college football, hitting on 60 percent of his spread picks for SportsLine members. Moreover, he has had a keen eye for the tendencies of these two programs. Over the past two years, Nagel boasts an amazing record of 10-1 on spread picks involving either Wisconsin or Michigan.

Just last week, Nagel advised SportsLine members that Michigan would wear down upstart Maryland and pull away to cover the 17-point spread. That's exactly what happened as the Wolverines came alive in the second half and rolled to a 42-21 victory. Anyone who's followed Nagel's advice is way up.

Nagel knows the Wolverines (5-1) have seen a steady rise in their play following a season-opening loss at Notre Dame. They still boast the nation's top-ranked defense following last week's win over the Terrapins. Michigan held Maryland to 220 total yards and sealed the game -- along with the point-spread cover -- with a late pick-six.

Shea Patterson threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns to lead an efficient offense that moved the ball with ease. Karan Higdon rushed for 103 yards on 25 carries.

But just because Michigan is firing on all cylinders doesn't mean it can cover an 8.5-point spread against a Wisconsin team that dominated the Wolverines last season.

Wisconsin (4-1) appears to be a team on a mission to overcome a mystifying loss to BYU as a three-touchdown favorite earlier this season. The Badgers have bounced back with a pair of impressive wins, beating Iowa 28-17 on the road two weeks ago and topping Nebraska 41-24 in Madison last week.

Wisconsin has tightened up its defense and now ranks No. 13 in the country, allowing 16.4 points per game. On offense, a balanced attack pounded out 533 yards of total offense against the Cornhuskers. Wisconsin's signature power run game went for 370 yards, led by Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor, who had 221 yards and three touchdowns.

