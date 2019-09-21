Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, top predictions: 2019 college football picks from Big Ten expert who's 13-2

Wisconsin appears to be back on track following a season that fell well short of expectations. The Badgers will find out more about themselves after a major test Saturday when they host the Michigan Wolverines. Kickoff for the nationally-televised contest from Camp Randall Stadium is set for noon ET. The Badgers (2-0) have rolled by a combined score of 110-0 against South Florida and Central Michigan but are sure to face a major challenge from the hungry Wolverines (2-0). Michigan has failed to reach a Big Ten title game or the College Football Playoff in four years under Jim Harbaugh. A loss Saturday would threaten both endeavors again and give his growing throng of critics more fodder. The Badgers are 3.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 44.5 in the latest Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds. Before locking in your Michigan vs, Wisconsin picks, make sure you check out the college football predictions from SportsLine handicapper Mike Tierney.

Tierney knows that the Badgers have played inferior opponents so far this season, but the way they've handled those opponents has been impressive. Wisconsin has outscored South Florida and Central Michigan by a combined 110-0, out-gaining the Bulls by 276 yards (433-157) and out-gaining the Chippewas by 524 (599-75).

The Badgers are allowing opponents to complete just 43.9 percent of their passes and giving up just 1.3 yards per rush attempt this season. They've picked up 59 first downs offensively while allowing just 12. And while they're a class above both the teams they've played, South Florida was bowl-eligible a year ago and Central Michigan has won both games played sandwiched around the Wisconsin blowout.

Despite barely playing into the second half of either game, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor has rushed for 237 yards and five touchdowns while adding five catches for 65 yards and three more scores. Against a Michigan defense that gave up 200 yards to Army two weeks ago, look for the Badgers to get Taylor established early on Saturday.

The home team has beaten the number in six of the last nine meetings in this series, but the Badgers are far from a lock to cover the Wisconsin vs. Michigan spread against a Wolverines club that will have plenty of motivating factors of its own.

Tierney has also considered that the bye week came at an ideal time for Michigan. Not only did the Wolverines need to sharpen up on both sides if the ball, they had a chance for several key players to recover from various ailments. Tackle Jon Runyan Jr. and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are expected to return from injuries this week. Quarterback Shea Patterson had extra time to recover form an oblique injury suffered in the season opener.

Although the Wolverines' defense has allowed three touchdowns to each of its first two opponents, the numbers suggest it has been put in difficult predicaments. Four of the six scores came directly off turnovers on a short field. The others were an overtime touchdown by Army and a late score by Middle Tennessee State against Michigan's reserves. The average scoring drive of the opponents has been 43.7 yards.

