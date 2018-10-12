Michigan vs. Wisconsin: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

While Michigan and Wisconsin both call the Big Ten home, they don't play nearly as often since the conference expanded to 14 teams and went to separate divisions. This will be the 67th meeting between the Big Ten counterparts in their history, but only the third game between them since the 2011 season.

Also, while the series has been dominated by Michigan over its entire history (Michigan leads 50-15-1), Wisconsin has gotten the better of the maize and blue recently. Wisconsin has won five of the last eight meetings, including a 24-10 win last year in Madison, though Michigan won 14-7 when they last met in Ann Arbor in 2016.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct 13 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Michigan: It's become a common point of contention with Jim Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan. The Wolverines are 33-12 under Harbaugh, and against ranked teams, their record is only 5-8. That includes six losses in their last seven games, and while this game is at home, Michigan has lost 17 straight to ranked teams on the road. While the Wolverines have played a lot better since a season-opening loss to Notre Dame, critics won't buy-in to this team's chances of winning the Big Ten East until it proves it can beat a team like Wisconsin.

Wisconsin: The Badgers may be 4-1 on the season, but this team hasn't lived up to its preseason top-10 billing to this point. A 28-17 win on the road against Iowa was a good sign, but the 24-21 loss to BYU remains a head-scratcher. Now the Badgers hit the road to take on one of the best teams in the Big Ten, and while they might still be favorites in their division, it will be hard to consider the Badgers a real threat to win the Big Ten if they don't perform well in Ann Arbor.

Game prediction, picks

Since Harbaugh and Paul Chryst returned to their alma maters, these two have met twice and both games have looked similar. They've been physical, plodding struggles for both teams, with points at an absolute premium. I don't think it's crazy to expect the same kind of game between them this weekend, and when that's the case, it's hard to pass up on the points with Wisconsin. Pick: Wisconsin +7.5

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And what title contender will go down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.