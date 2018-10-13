Michigan vs. Wisconsin score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

No. 12 Michigan begins a crucial stretch of games when it faces No. 15 Wisconsin on Saturday. The Wolverines and Badgers both call the Big Ten home, but they don't play nearly as often since the conference expanded to 14 teams and went to separate divisions. This will be the 67th meeting between the Big Ten counterparts in their history, but only the third game between them since the 2011 season.

Also, while the series has been dominated by Michigan over its entire history (Michigan leads 50-15-1), Wisconsin has gotten the better of the maize and blue recently. Wisconsin has won five of the last eight meetings, including a 24-10 win last year in Madison, Wisconsin though Michigan won 14-7 when they last met in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2016.

History aside, there's plenty at stake for both of these teams. If Michigan (5-1, 3-0) is going to compete for a Big Ten title it can't afford to lose to Wisconsin (4-1, 2-0) with games yet to come against division counterparts Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State.

As for Wisconsin, the Badgers haven't lived up to preseason expectations -- where did that BYU loss come from? -- but a win on the road against Michigan could be the turning point for the entire season.

