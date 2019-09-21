Michigan vs. Wisconsin score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 13 Wisconsin hosts No. 11 Michigan in a Big Ten showdown
It's a battle between two of the Big Ten's best as No. 13 Wisconsin, a four-point favorite, hosts No. 11 Michigan. It's the conference opener for both teams, but they have a lot more in common than that. While Wisconsin doesn't have the long history of football success that Michigan does, it's been the more powerful of the two programs for most of the last two decades. It's won three Big Ten titles and been to three Rose Bowls since Michigan last did either.
Still, Wisconsin entered 2019 with some questions. The Badgers slipped to 8-5 last season, and one of those losses was a 38-13 defeat by Michigan. Now the Badgers are off to a 2-0 start and have outscored opponents 110-0, but none of that will mean anything if they don't beat the Wolverines. Michigan seemed to be ascending back toward the mountaintop, but that was abruptly halted by Ohio State last season. The Wolverines are 2-0 as well but have not been nearly as impressive as the Badgers to this point in 2019.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Michigan vs. Wisconsin, which you can also watch on Fox or streaming live on fuboTV (Try for free). If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
