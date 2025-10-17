The Washington Huskies will look to make it three in a row when they battle the Michigan Wolverines in a key Big Ten matchup on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the 2023 National Championship Game. The Huskies (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 38-19 win over Rutgers, are 2-0 on the road this year. The Wolverines (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who dropped a 31-13 at USC last week, are 3-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., is at noon ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 9-6, including a 34-13 win in title game two years ago. The Wolverines are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Washington vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Michigan vs. Washington picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Washington vs. Michigan. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Washington:

Washington vs. Michigan spread Michigan -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Washington vs. Michigan over/under 50.5 points Washington vs. Michigan money line Michigan -195, Washington +162 Washington vs. Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Washington vs. Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Michigan can cover

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has been impressive under center for the Wolverines. He is not only one of the Big Ten's top passing threats, but can also be a problem to opposing defenses in the running game as well. In six games, he has completed 92 of 154 passes (59.7%) for 1,210 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also rushed 32 times for 177 yards (5.5 average) and three touchdowns.

Junior running back Justice Haynes has been the perfect complement in the running game. He leads the Wolverines with 95 carries for 705 yards (7.4 average) and eight touchdowns. He also has 10 receptions for 31 yards. In a 24-10 win over Wisconsin on Oct. 4, he carried 19 times for 117 yards (6.2 average) and two touchdowns. In the season-opening 34-17 win over New Mexico, he rushed 16 times for 159 yards (9.9 average) and three touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Washington can cover

Sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. powers the Huskies' offense. In six games, he has completed 117 of 158 passes (74.1%) for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception and a rating of 180.2. He is also second on the team in rushing, carrying 74 times for 382 yards (5.2 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over Rutgers, he completed 21 of 27 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 13 times for 136 yards and two scores.

Senior running back Jonah Coleman is also a big part of the Washington ground attack. In six games, he has carried 96 times for 518 yards (5.4 average) and 11 touchdowns. In the passing game, he has 20 receptions for 243 yards and one touchdown. In a 38-21 season-opening win over Colorado State, he rushed 24 times for 177 yards (7.4 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Michigan vs. Washington picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 52 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Washington, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Washington vs. Michigan spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.