Michigan will continue series vs. Notre Dame in 2033 and 2034, but drops UCLA for 2022 and 2023
Players in the next Wolverines-Irish game have just started grade school
No. 8 Notre Dame will take on No. 19 Michigan on Saturday (see our picks for that game HERE) in what was going to be the last meeting between the two for the foreseeable future. Turns out, "foreseeable" means 14 years from now.
Michigan has announced that it has scheduled a future home-and-home with the Fighting Irish for the far-off dates of Sept. 3, 2033, and Sept. 2, 2034. The first of the two games will take place in Ann Arbor, Michigan while the second will be in South Bend, Indiana. For context, anyone born today will be in middle school by the time the first game kicks off. Anyone in kindergarten or first grade could be playing in it.
The Wolverines hold a 24-18-1 lead in the all-time series against Notre Dame. They are a slight 2.5-point favorite over the Irish for Saturday's game.
In additional scheduling news, Michigan will pay $1.5 million to get out of its 2022 and '23 games against UCLA, according to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times. The Wolverines will instead play home games against Hawaii and East Carolina, respectively, during those seasons.
