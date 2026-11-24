Michigan has informed Trev Alberts that it will not be hiring him as the program's new athletic director, according to ESPN. Alberts was set to leave Texas A&M for the new role.

It was not immediately clear what led to the breakdown between Alberts and Michigan.

Alberts was expected to replace outgoing athletic director Warde Manuel and signed a legally binding memorandum of understanding. According to ESPN, that means he could receive the full buyout from his contract, which was expected to be more than $4 million per year through 2031.

According to a source familiar with the negotiation, an MOU was signed by Domenico Grasso (current president) and Cybele Raver (incoming president) and Alberts. It was not contingent on board of regents approval, nor a background check, and the $17.2 million buyout is the guaranteed portion of his deal.

"It's simply optics regarding the deposition he gave in the Nebraska lawsuit, and the answer he gave in the deposition was completely accurate but taken out of context."

As of Tuesday morning, Alberts has not received anything in writing beyond being contacted by the search firm (turnkeyZRG) and told that the process will not be moving forward. He is yet to hear directly from Michigan. It's currently unclear whether Alberts could return to his post at Texas A&M.

The former Nebraska athletic director was set to take over a Michigan athletic department that has been embroiled in scandal over the past five years. The Wolverines fired football coach Sherrone Moore for cause after the 2025 season regarding an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Michigan football was also the subject of multiple NCAA investigations and punishments under Jim Harbaugh. One of the first jobs for whoever Michigan lands on as athletics director will be evaluating the direction of the football program under embattled first-year coach Kyle Whittingham (the Wolverines are 6-5 headed into Saturday's rivalry game vs. Ohio State).

Texas A&M announced Alberts' departure and named an interim athletic director on Monday.