The 20th-ranked Michigan Wolverines look to win their third game in a row when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday. Both teams are coming off their byes. Wisconsin dropped a 27-10 decision to Maryland, while Michigan beat Nebraska 30-27 on Sept. 20. The Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are 0-1 against ranked opponents, are 0-1 on the road this season. The Wolverines (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who are 3-0 against unranked foes, are 2-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., is at noon ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 52-17-1. The Wolverines are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Wisconsin vs. Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wisconsin vs. Michigan. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Michigan spread Michigan -17.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Wisconsin vs. Michigan over/under 43.5 points Wisconsin vs. Michigan money line Michigan -909, Wisconsin +603

Why Michigan can cover

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is a threat in both the passing and running game. In four games, he has completed 58 of 102 passes (56.9%) for 733 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He has also carried 22 times for 169 yards (7.7 average) and three touchdowns. In a 63-3 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 13, he completed 16 of 25 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also rushed nine times for 114 yards (12.7 average) and two touchdowns.

Junior transfer Justice Haynes carries the Michigan rushing attack. He is in his first year with the Wolverines after spending the past two seasons at Alabama. In four games, he has rushed 66 times for 537 yards (8.1 average) and six touchdowns, while catching nine passes for 29 yards. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in all four games. In the win at Nebraska, he carried 17 times for 149 yards (8.8 average) and one touchdown.

Why Wisconsin can cover

Senior quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is battling a leg injury and is questionable. If he can't go, sophomore Danny O'Neil will get the start. In four games, O'Neil has completed 60 of 85 passes (70.6%) for 640 yards and five touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also rushed for one score. In a 42-10 win over Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 6, he completed 23 of 27 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Among the Badgers' top receivers is senior tight end Lance Mason. The former Missouri State standout is in his first year at Wisconsin. In three games, he has caught 14 passes for 177 yards (12.6 average) and two touchdowns. In the loss to Maryland, he caught five passes for 45 yards and one touchdown.

