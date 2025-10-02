The last we saw No. 20 Michigan it was on the road spoiling the party for Nebraska, beating the Cornhuskers 30-27. It was a nice recovery for a team that had lost its last road game against Oklahoma 24-13 and looked ineffective on offense. Doing so without head coach Sherrone Moore on the sideline made it more impressive.

Moore will return from his two-game suspension for this one to face a reeling Wisconsin team. The Wolverines are ranked again and look like a team that could contend for a playoff spot out of the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Wisconsin looks like a team that isn't sure it'll win another game this season.

The point spread suggests this one won't be very close, and given that the Badgers are coming off a 27-10 home loss to Maryland, it's hard to argue with the expectation. However, both teams are coming off a bye, and plenty of teams have come back from a week off looking much better than they did before, so perhaps the Badgers can rally and shock the world. They have won three of the last five meetings, after all.

Michigan vs. Wisconsin: Need to know

It's been a long time since Michigan lost at home to an unranked team: The Wolverines come into this game with a 26-game win streak at home against unranked opponents. That's the third-longest active streak in the FBS. What makes the streak more interesting is the last loss came to Penn State in the 2020 season. You might remember fans weren't allowed in attendance during the 2020 season because of COVID. To find the last time the Wolverines lost to an unranked team at Michigan Stadium with fans in attendance you need to go back to a 14-10 loss to Michigan State in 2017.

Wisconsin is on its longest Big Ten losing streak in over 20 years: The Badgers come into this game having lost six straight Big Ten games, including an upset 27-10 home loss to Maryland back in Week 4. That's the longest conference losing streak the Badgers have suffered since losing 19 straight from 1989 to 1991. They've also lost eight straight against ranked opponents. Their last win was agaisnt No. 9 Iowa before Luke Fickell took over the program. The Badgers are 0-7 against ranked teams under Fickell.

Billy Edwards Jr. remains a game-time decision for Wisconsin: Transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr. was injured in Wisconsin's season-opener, but returned to start against Maryland in Week 4. He did not finish the game. Luke Fickell has since admitted Edwards "probably wasn't in a position where he was ready to play" against the Terps, and they should've protected Edwards "from himself" before he reaggravated the injury in the game. As to whether or not he'll be available against Michigan, we won't know until Saturday. His return would be a boost for a Wisconsin offense that's looked lost without him.

Where to watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Michigan vs. Wisconsin prediction, picks

OK, so I tried to sell you on the possibility Wisconsin could shock the world earlier, but my heart wasn't in it. I don't think the Badgers can. Even if Billy Edwards Jr. plays, he's been out most of the season and hasn't had a chance to build any chemistry in this offense during live action. The Wolverines have better players at nearly every spot on the field, and freshman QB Bryce Underwood looks more comfortable with every game played. It's hard to go against the Wolverines at home here. Pick: Michigan -17.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Michigan -16.5 Michigan Michigan Wisconsin Michigan Michigan Michigan Wisconsin Michigan Wisconsin SU Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan

