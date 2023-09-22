Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Current Records: Rutgers 3-0, Michigan 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Rutgers have so far played every game this season on their home-field, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Rutgers strolled past Virginia Tech with points to spare, taking the game 35-16.

Rutgers can attribute much of their success to QB Gavin Wimsatt, who threw for 46 yards and a touchdown, and RB Kyle Monangai, who rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Monangai was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 55 yards.

Meanwhile, Michigan made easy work of Bowling Green on Saturday and carried off a 31-6 victory.

Michigan can attribute much of their success to RB Blake Corum, who rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Corum is on a roll when it comes to rushing touchdowns, as he's now punched in at least one in the last three games he's played. QB J.J. McCarthy didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet, but he still finished with two touchdowns in total.

Rutgers must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 24-point spread they're up against. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Rutgers were pulverized by Michigan 52-17 in their previous matchup last November. Can Rutgers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Michigan is a big 24-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

Series History

Michigan has won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 8 years.