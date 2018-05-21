Michigan world tour continues: Jim Harbaugh taking team to South Africa next year

Two years ago, Jim Harbaugh took his Michigan team on a field trip to Italy. Earlier this year, the Wolverines visited France with a stop in Normandy during the trip.

Where in the world will Harbaugh go next? It looks like South Africa is the next stop on the Michigan world tour.

"We're going to [South] Africa," Harbaugh told WTKA in Ann Arbor. "We're going to Johannesburg and Cape Town, and we're going to do a safari. How about that? How about a safari?"

Harbaugh also specified that the sharks and the coastline were what he's most excited about in Cape Town.

The relatively new annual tradition that Harbaugh has brought to the program features very little football, is structured around providing learning experiences about the cultures of other countries and -- despite both previous trips being heavily attended -- is optional for Michigan players.

"It was a great learning experience," Harbaugh said about the trip to France. "It was a great team-bonding experience. It was like a family experience. We saw a lot, learned a lot and feel better for it."

Harbaugh has been filling up his passport with stamps from all over the globe over the last few offseasons and is about to get another one. He told the radio station that he is headed to Peru on Monday on a mission trip with his daughter. According to MLive.com, Harbaugh has made the same mission trip every year since 2009 in conjunction with the parish of Santisimo Sacramento.