A season of poor headlines keeps getting worse for Michigan. This time, star receiver Andrew Marsh is in the news as he faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure stemming from an off-campus interaction with a female delivery driver, MLive.com reports.

According to a press release from the Pittsfield Township Police Department, Marsh allegedly exposed himself when the delivery driver dropped food off at his residence. When the driver left, Marsh allegedly messaged her with an invite to return to his residence.

The police department didn't name Marsh, but he was named in court records. Marsh's arraignment date has been set for Dec. 2. The maximum sentence for misdemeanor indecent exposure is one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

In a statement provided to MLive.com, Michigan football spokesperson Dave Ablauf said that the team is aware of the charge and is still gathering information.

"We were just made aware of an incident involving Andrew Marsh," Ablauf said in the statement. "We will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available, but we are unable to comment further due to the ongoing case."

Marsh is in his second season with the Wolverines, and he's followed up a promising freshman campaign with some sophomore struggles. Marsh has posted 48 receptions for 459 yards and one touchdown, but that's still a slight step down from his 2025 production as the entire Wolverines offense has regressed.

It's not yet known whether this charge will affect Marsh's status for Saturday's game against No. 4 UCLA, although he was listed as questionable on Wednesday night's Big Ten availability report. If Marsh doesn't suit up on Saturday afternoon, that would be a significant loss for a Michigan offense that's struggling to find the end zone even with a full complement of weapons.