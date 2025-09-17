Every fall, new names emerge under center while familiar ones try to cement their case for the next level. Some quarterbacks are polished and pro-ready; others are raw but electric, still carving out what they could become. Together they make up the 10 quarterbacks most worth knowing if you care about the NFL pipeline, ranked on traits and projection rather than resumes or box scores.

Here's how we see the pool of college quarterbacking talent, regardless of draft eligibility. You'll notice this weekend's clash between No. 21 Michigan and Nebraska (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+ Premium) pits two of the best pro prospects in the game.

1. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Draft-eligible in: 2028

Underwood -- 2025's No. 1 overall recruit and a late flip from LSU to in-state Michigan -- has flashed what was advertised through three starts: big-play juice as a passer and runner. The completion rate sits at 57%, but the tape shows a confident, explosive arm and real QB-run value (7.7 yards per carry with two rushing touchdowns). The next step is refining his aggression with smarter decisions and steadier play; the traits are obvious, and the early reps will speed his development.

2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Draft-eligible in: 2026

Nussmeier has steered LSU with a steady hand, showing control and composure even as a lingering torso issue has muted some of the big-play flashes. What still jumps is the anticipation -- arguably the best in the country -- allowing him to throw receivers open and operate the offense on schedule. If health and confidence restore the vertical element, the production should catch up, and he'll be right back in the 2026 QB1 race.

Draft-eligible in: 2028

At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Sagapolutele plays with no hesitation, attacking the deep field like a veteran. For a true freshman, the anticipation and vertical touch already stress defenses, fueling the Michael Penix comparisons. Growth ahead is in the quick game and handling pressure, but the fearlessness pushing the ball downfield jumps off the tape.

4. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Draft-eligible in: 2027

Only a sophomore, Raiola already looks the part of a Sunday quarterback. He's at 76% completions (top five nationally) for more than 800 yards at 8.8 yards per attempt with eight touchdowns, no turnovers and full command of a pro-style offense built on play-action. What stands out isn't just polish, but confidence : he isn't afraid to challenge deep windows, and the "every-throw" arm delivers with drive, touch and verticality. The Big Ten grind will test how consistent he can be, but for a second-year starter, the dependability and traits already map cleanly to the NFL.

Draft-eligible in: 2026

Three games into Year 3 as the starter, and Year 2 in Andy Kotelnicki's system, Allar has shown incremental growth, even against a soft early slate. At 6-5, with a full-field arm and enough suddenness to extend, the tools check out. The projection reads "developmental starter" who could benefit from a rookie redshirt, but the physical intrigue and upward trajectory remain intact. Oregon after the bye will be the first real test.

Draft-eligible in: 2026

Sellers' early season has been up and down, capped by a concussion exit against Vanderbilt, but his upside remains undeniable. At 6-3 with excellent athleticism, he's a dynamic threat who forces defenses to defend the whole field. His long-term projection hinges on how quickly he grows as a passer. If that comes together, he has the kind of traits that rise fast in NFL circles.

Draft-eligible in: 2026

Through three tune-ups, Mendoza has been what Indiana needed -- steady, efficient and quietly one of the more overlooked quarterbacks in the country. The Cal transfer wins with quick decisions, sneaky mobility and an arm that plays to every level. He keeps the offense on schedule, limits mistakes and operates with poise. The resume is light so far, but with a top-10 Illinois matchup on deck, Mendoza is a name to know.

Draft-eligible in: 2026

Once the odd man out in Georgia's quarterback room, Beck has quickly become the steady hand behind one of the nation's most efficient offenses. Through three games he's completing about 78%, leading the country in accuracy while operating Shannon Dawson's offense behind one of the best offensive lines in football. His patience, rhythm and decisiveness have given Miami a passing attack that complements its ground game. The next step is sustaining that level once the ACC gauntlet tightens, but the high-floor, pro-ready profile is already obvious.

Draft-eligible in: 2026

Few quarterbacks in college football are more fun right now than Mateer. The Washington State transfer has ignited Oklahoma's offense, completing about 67% for nearly 950 yards (roughly 9 yards per attempt) through three games. There's plenty of Baker Mayfield energy here, both in the swagger and volatility. At 6 feet even, the projection to Sundays is murkier, but the playmaking is electric. If he channels the chaos into controlled production against the SEC's best, he's not just one of the most exciting names in college football -- he's a real NFL conversation piece.

10. Dante Moore, Oregon

Draft-eligible in: 2026

A third-year sophomore, Moore has been efficient and poised in limited volume, completing 78% of attempts for 657 yards (10.3 yards per attempt) with a seven-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's decisive, on time and accurate on the move, with the confidence to create when the play breaks down. While he hasn't been asked to carry Oregon yet, the skill set looks projectable. As the season wears on and the game tilts more onto his arm, the expectation is that his production will rise to match the tools.

First 5 Out

-- Keelon Russell, Alabama

-- Malik Washington, Maryland

-- DJ Lagway, Florida

-- Eli Holstein, Pittsburgh

-- Taylen Green, Arkansas