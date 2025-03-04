Spring practice is an exciting time for football fans. Though the calendar is changing, as is everything else with the sport, it still provides an opportunity to get an early look at team structure and composition for the upcoming season.

That means, as early enrollees out of high school become the norm, getting an enticing first peek at freshmen. Few players generate headlines like newcomers, especially since spring practice marks their first real debut on the big stage.

With the transfer portal and NIL condensing the timeline to produce and putting added pressure on retaining top talent, freshmen are starting to earn more playing time than ever. Just look at Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who dominated as a first-year player in 2024 and broke several program and Big Ten records for a true freshman.

Though Smith is prototypical, given that he immediately emerged as the Alpha wide receiver for a national title-winning squad, there are plenty of freshmen poised to have an impact for big-time programs during the 2025 season. Here's a few to keep an eye on as spring practice progresses.

Gideon Davidson, RB, Clemson

247Sports ranking: No. 5 RB, No. 121 Natl.

Phil Mafah, Clemson's leading rusher, is off to the NFL and Jay Haynes, his top backup, tore his ACL in the Tigers' ACC Championship Game win against SMU. So that means Keith Adams Jr. is the only returning scholarship running back that had at least 30 carries last season and will be fully available for spring practice. There hasn't been any evidence during Adams' three years at Clemson that shows he's ready for a bell-cow role, though. All this to say that Davidson will have every opportunity to not only earn snaps but carve out a starting role right away for the Tigers.

Daryus Dixson, DB, Penn State

247Sports ranking: No. 11 CB, No. 88 Natl.

Penn State is no stranger to playing young talent at cornerback, and Dixson could be next in line. A product of California prep powerhouse Mater Dei, the 6-foot Dixson has already displayed the physical traits required to compete in the Big Ten. He's not the most athletic defensive back prospect, but he is fundamentally sound and has a college-ready frame that can be improved upon further in the weight room.

Michael Fasusi, OL, Oklahoma

247Sports ranking: No. 1 OT, No. 8 Natl.

Starting left tackle Logan Howland, who played better as the 2024 season wore on, is back and the Sooners also added transfers Derek Simmons (Western Carolina) and Luke Baklenko (Stanford), so Fasusi will have plenty of competition. But Oklahoma's offensive line also allowed an FBS-worst 50 sacks last season, so help is needed. There's a chance Fasusi starts his career as a rotational piece. Given that he's already one of the most talented players on Oklahoma's offense, his role should grow as he adjusts to the rigors of college football.

Isaiah Gibson, EDGE, Georgia

247Sports ranking: No. 1 EDGE, No. 14 Natl.

Gibson is the highest-rated edge rusher to sign with Georgia in the modern recruiting era. That's a scary thought given the sheer amount of defensive talent that the Bulldogs have churned out under veteran coach Kirby Smart. Gibson also arrives at a big position of need for Georgia, which lost key EDGE Chazz Chambliss to the NFL Draft. Gabe Harris is expected to step up for the Bulldogs, but he isn't the kind of player that will dominate snaps to the point that Gibson will be kept off the field. Given Gibson's athletic profile, Georgia can also experiment with moving Gibson around. With that kind of versatility, he should carve out a nice Year 1 role on a national title contender.

Tae Harris, DB, Georgia Tech

247Sports ranking: No. 3 S, No. 57 Natl.

After a successful 7-6 campaign under coach Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets are a dark horse to make even more noise in 2025. Their impressive recruiting wins, which start in the state of Georgia, are a big reason why. Harris, Georgia's No. 10 player in the class of 2025, was one of those big wins for Georgia Tech. He brings a much-needed injection of talent to Tech's veteran backfield, and he should flourish under new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon, who recently developed some top-shelf safeties at Texas.

Dakorien Moore, WR, Oregon

247Sports ranking: No. 1 WR, No. 9 Natl.

Oregon has tons of talent at the wide receiver spot, especially since former five-star Evan Stewart is making his return to Eugene. So Moore is going to have to work hard to see the field early. He has the talent that would justify a starting spot out of the gate, especially since he can pick up some of the slack left behind by departing slot Tez Johnson, Oregon's leading wideout over the past couple of years. Moore has a similar frame at 5-foot-11 and can stretch the field like Johnson, who often burned nickel corners and safeties that drew him in coverage.

David Sanders Jr., OL, Tennessee

247Sports ranking: No. 3 OT, No. 11 Natl.

Tennessee held off a late run from Ohio State to secure Sanders' signature, giving the Vols their highest-rated prospect in the 2025 class. Those efforts should pay dividends immediately, as Sanders is the heir apparent to Tennessee's vacant right tackle spot. Starting along the offensive line as a freshman, let alone in the SEC, is never an easy proposition, so it's a testament to Sanders' talent that Tennessee will likely be trusting him to hold one of the edges for franchise quarterback and former top-rated recruit Nico Iamaleava.

Bryce Underwood, QB, Michigan

247Sports ranking: No. 1 QB, No. 1 Natl.

Underwood might not start right away, though he will get a fair shake to win the job during spring practice and fall camp. Michigan did bring former Fresno State standout Mikey Keene as a bridge arm if Underwood isn't ready to go out of the gates. But he's way too talented to keep on the bench for long, even if his early appearances are relegated to spot duty or special plays in the playbook. Don't be surprised when Underwood is leading Michigan's offense at some point, provided he doesn't start the year in that role.

Kevin Wynn, DL, Florida State

247Sports ranking: No. 9 DL, No. 60 Natl.

Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. returns for his fifth year of college football, which bars Wynn from starting right away in most packages. But Wynn already looks like the most college-ready nose tackle on Florida State's roster; he measured in at 6-foot-1.5 -- ideal for the interior line, where the low man often wins -- and 348 pounds. That's not a lot of bad weight either, and he moves very well in a short area for a lineman his size. Florida State will find a way to get Wynn on the field, where he could be a monster against the run.