LINCOLN, Neb. -- Saturday unfolded like a textbook Michigan grind-it-out game, even with coach Sherrone Moore serving the second game of his two-game suspension. Biff Poggi stepped in to run the sidelines, and the Wolverines relied on what has long defined the program: run the ball and make the plays that matter most -- the same formula Jim Harbaugh used to guide Michigan to a national championship just two seasons ago.

"I feel so happy for Sherrone Moore, because the building really rallied around him these last two weeks," Poggi said postgame. "I'll die a happy man somewhere."

Michigan has been here before in recent years, playing with a suspended coach and prevailing on the road for an important win.

Much of the pregame buzz centered on the five-star quarterback matchup between Michigan's Bryce Underwood and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola. Both had their moments, but it was Michigan's run game that ultimately dictated the outcome.

Justice Haynes led the charge with 149 yards on 17 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown run. Underwood added a 37-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter that silenced an optimistic Sea of Red inside Memorial Stadium, putting the Huskers in an early 10-0 hole.

Even Jordan Marshall contributed an explosive 54-yard scoring run, giving Michigan 286 rushing yards on 33 carries -- an average of 8.7 yards per attempt. Remarkably, 221 of those yards came on just seven carries, showcasing how Michigan's offense could flip momentum in a single burst.

Nebraska moved the ball in stretches, totaling 351 total yards, but Michigan's defense came through when it mattered most. Raiola was sacked seven times, losing 49 total yards, and mistakes by the Huskers quarterback compounded the pressure. Despite reaching the red zone four times, Nebraska came away with just 13 points as Michigan's defense bent but didn't break with their backs against its own end zone.

The narrative was simple: Michigan dictated the pace with the run, and when the offense stalled, the defense often responded. Even without Moore on the sidelines, the Wolverines executed with patience. Long, game-changing runs and timely defensive stops allowed Michigan to withstand Nebraska's push and snap what is now a 28-game losing streak to teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

The bigger picture is clear. After an early-season loss at Oklahoma -- which remains unbeaten after beating Auburn on Saturday -- the Wolverines have shown they can rebound, even without their head coach in the building.

Looking ahead, Michigan's remaining schedule sets up well. The Wolverines avoid Penn State and Oregon, while still facing No. 25 USC in three weeks and No. 1 Ohio State in the season finale, against whom Michigan has won four straight.

Saturday's win also reinforced a simple truth about Michigan football: The Wolverines are built on identity. Their running game is powerful, their defense remains talented and they can grind out wins under pressure with a true freshman quarterback in Underwood -- no matter who is commanding the sidelines.

"I'm not exaggerating, there was not a doubt in anyone's mind on our sidelines at any point that we weren't winning that game," Poggi said. "And he was a big part of that."

Underwood finished 12-of-22 passing with 105 yards and did fumble once in the first half. But the Wolverines' identity on both sides of the ball prove they belong in the postseason conversation again.