Michigan's Jim Harbaugh says 'controversy follows' former Ohio State coach Urban Myer in podcast interview
The rivalry seems to continue, even with Meyer no longer on the sidelines in Columbus
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh isn't pulling any punches when it comes to former Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer.
It is no secret that Meyer has been in the spotlight for off the field reasons throughout his career and Harbaugh is not blind to this trend.
Harbaugh answered a question about Meyer's decision to leave the Buckeye's on a podcast with the Athletic's Tim Kawakami first complimenting the coach, then breaking down his off-the-field reputation, "Urban Meyer has a winning record, really phenomenal record everywhere he's been. Also, controversy follows everywhere he's been."
Throughout his career Meyer has been in the middle of situations that have left fans questioning the accountability surrounding bis programs, with controversy at both Ohio State and Florida . Before Meyer stepped down from his head coaching position at Ohio State, citing health reasons at the end of the 2018 season, he was suspended for three games by the university for how he handled domestic assault allegations against former Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith.
Harbaugh is yet to beat Ohio State as the Michigan head coach, and recognizes being accountable not only off the field as he alluded to above, but on the field as well.
"You welcome the accountability. All you can be judged on is your record – what your record is overall, what your record is in your conference, and what your record is head-to-head matchups with other teams that you play. I think you'll find that right now Ohio State is the only team that has a better record than us, has a better conference record than us, has the better overall head-to-head matchup with us."
Ohio State's new head coach is Ryan Day, potentially giving Harbaugh a better chance to claim a win over the Buckeyes this season.
