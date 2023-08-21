Amid his saga with the NCAA, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will step away from the sidelines for a portion of the Wolverines' 2023 season after all. Despite recent expectations that Harbaugh would coach the entire season with his NCAA case not yet resolved, Michigan has instead imposed a three-game suspension for Harbaugh to start the season as punishment for a Level I violation, the school announced Monday. The Wolverines' interim coach for the trio of games during Harbaugh's absence has not yet been determined.

"While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today's announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA's guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved."

A suspension for Harbaugh has loomed over Michigan's season, which features the Wolverines as preseason Big Ten favorites, for some time. Harbaugh is accused of providing false or misleading information to the NCAA after it launched investigation into alleged violations made by Michigan's staff in 2021 during an extended recruiting dead period in place stemming from COVID-19. The NCAA alleges that Harbaugh lied to investigators during an initial meeting, which constitutes as a separate Level I violation.

Though Harbaugh maintains that he did not intend to mislead investigators and couldn't even remember the events that led to the allegations, he was nevertheless initially headed for a negotiated four-game suspension at the start of the season. That shifted in August, however, when negotiations with the NCAA stalled, pushing a potential case (and any punishment) to as late as 2024.

Harbaugh, 59, is 74-25 since taking over at Michigan in time for the 2015 season. The Wolverines' pair of Big Ten championship seasons under his watch in 2021 and 2022 also saw Michigan reach the College Football Playoff semifinals each time. With his three-game suspension, Harbaugh will miss the season opener against East Carolina, UNLV in Week 2 and Bowling Green in Week 3 -- all at home.