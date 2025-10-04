Michigan running back Justice Haynes is off to a historic start at his new school after he transferred from Alabama. Haynes rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns during his team's 24-10 win over Wisconsin Saturday to become the second Michigan player since 2010 to rush for at least 100 yards in each of his team's first five games.

"I'm elated," Michigan coach Sherrone Moore told the Fox Sports broadcast. "I feel sorry for the team that let (Justice Haynes) go, but I'm glad he's here."

The only other player who accomplished the feat in that time span was Denard Robinson, who rushed for over 100 yards in his first five games of the season. Robinson finished the 2010 season by rushing for over 100 yards in nine of his team's 13 games. In total, he finished that season with 1,702 rushing yards.

After splitting the carries during his last two seasons at Alabama and rushing for 616 yards total, Haynes racked up 654 rushing yards and eight touchdowns during the first five games.

Those eight rushing touchdowns (through the first five games) rank only behind former Michigan running back Blake Corum -- who rushed for 10 touchdowns during the 2022 season and nine the following year -- for the third-most rushing touchdowns at Michigan in the last 30 years during the first five games of the season.

Haynes ranked as the No. 1 overall running back available in the 247Sports transfer rankings, and his impact is immediately felt -- which hasn't been the case for all top running back transfers thus far.

After going 8-5 during the 2024 season and less than two years removed from winning a national title, Haynes' strong start -- if it continues -- could be the missing piece Michigan needs to return to the College Football Playoff.