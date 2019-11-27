Michigan's roller coaster season meets its inevitable impediment in top-ranked Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Urban Meyer has been associated with another off-the-field shocker! In the upscale suburb of Dublin, he has opened a sports bar that bears his name. OK, that's not exactly the surprise. Urban Meyer's Pint House is actually a classy place. Lots of glass, craft beers and high-definition TVs. Urban himself recommends the linguini and clams. It did not disappoint.

The rarity for Meyer -- becoming another sports figure to capitalize on his name, image and likeness in the restaurant business -- is that he chose a unique theme for this establishment.

He decided to stick it to Michigan. At every turn, actually. And with extreme prejudice.

Meyer has left a hall-of-fame coaching career -- for now -- but he has not stopped reminding folks every day how he got there.

There is a sign in the restaurant pointing to both men's and women's restrooms labeled, "Dining Room For Michigan Fans." In the men's commode, amid reminders of Meyer's famous sayings and accomplishments ("Why Be Around Average?" "Home Depot 2004 Coach of the Year") is a framed picture of his own "7-0 Ale."

If you don't get the reference, consider the "7-0 Room" is perpetually reserved exclusively for Urban and Shelley Meyer. When they aren't around, it is available to the public and stands as an overt reminder of Meyer's record against Michigan.

"You don't wear the blue in our office," Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. "You don't say the word [Michigan]. I'd love to see [a rivalry] bigger in all sports."

Even if Jim Harbaugh never sets foot in Urban Meyer's Pint House, he doesn't have to be reminded.

Here we are again. It's Ohio State-Michigan week, which lately has become an annual party for Buckeyes and an annual referendum on Harbaugh's job performance with the Wolverines.

Harbaugh is responsible for only four of the seven consecutive losses. But that doesn't relieve him of his biggest failing in five seasons as the ultimate Michigan Man -- not beating Ohio State even once.

That hole in his resume -- and the soul of every Michigan fan -- is exacerbated by OSU winning 14 of the last 15 in the bitter rivalry.

Hope dawns anew. For the second consecutive year, the Wolverines have rehabbed themselves from early-season failure to become what looks like a legit challenger to the Buckeyes in "The Game."

What appeared to be another boat race a few weeks ago now looks like it will be more than competitive. How weird. The season started with Michigan as the prohibitive Big Ten favorite. Remember?

Ohio State's Ryan Day was/is a rookie coach. Justin Fields had yet to start a game. There had been losses on defense. Of course, this was Michigan's year.

Until it wasn't. The Buckeyes took off under Day and Fields, leading the country in both offense and defense. Harbaugh's promise to go to the spread and incorporate RPO concepts looked broken. There was an early three-touchdown loss at Wisconsin in Week 3.

Four weeks later, Penn State all but took the Wolverines out of the Big Ten East race with a 28-21 win. Similar to last year, though, Michigan went on a run. Notre Dame, Maryland, Michigan State and Indiana have gone down by an average of more than 30 points.

Talk about incongruous. Ohio State has become so powerful, even while changing coaches, that it could "afford" to lose to Michigan and still get to the College Football Playoff.

But judging by recent results, Michigan has more than a chance this time. There's something about being at The Big House ready to burst. Shea Patterson is playing at the high point of his career. Offensive coordinator Josh Gaddis seems to have finally gotten it.

If the No. 13 Wolverines upset the No. 1 Buckeyes, this might compare to Bo Schembechler's first season for pure emotion. It was 50 years ago in 1969 that Bo upset No. 1 Ohio State, 24-12.

Ohio State had won seven of the last nine. It was the start of the Ten Year War. Different game. Different time. Given their current career tracks, if Day and Harbaugh stay around long enough to face each other 10 times, that would be an upset of a different kind.

Still, we're either looking at another tease (if you're a Michigan fan) or an inevitability (if you're an Ohio State supporter).

Last year, Michigan suffered a narrow loss in the opener at Notre Dame before winning 10 in a row. The Wolverines were steamrolling toward a Big Ten title and playoff berth. Talk about a tease. The season and part of Harbaugh's Michigan legacy was defined by an epic 62-39 beating at Ohio State. (There's an enlarged Columbus Dispatch front page saluting that result, too, in The Pint House).

For Michigan, there could not have been a more incongruous 10-win season. For Harbaugh it couldn't have been more incongruous stay at Michigan. At every turn, things don't exactly align. This could be the fourth 10-win season in Harbaugh's five years. Yet, he has never won so much as a division title in his career.

Last year's defense had four players drafted off it. It also has the ignominious honor of giving up the most points ever to Ohio State.

It's almost hard to remember Michigan being the Big Ten favorite. Almost.

Look around. While the Buckeyes have been chatty about the rivalry …

"We live it every day," Day said. "The Team Up North is something we talk about every single day."

… while Harbaugh did his usual imitation of an accountant in assessing his program.

"It's an improving team, it's an ascending team, playing really good football," Harbaugh deadpanned.

Somebody give this guy a 7-0 Ale.

Better to undersell than overpromise, at this point.

Someday, Ohio State's torment of Michigan will end. For now, from the suburbs of Columbus to The Big House, the streak goes on.