Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Charlotte 2-8; Middle Tenn. 4-5

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Charlotte 49ers can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Charlotte and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Allowing an average of 42.8 points per game, the 49ers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Charlotte took a serious blow against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week, falling 59-7. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35 to nothing. QB Chris Reynolds had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 196 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. might not have won anyway, but with 93 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They lost to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 40-24 margin. Middle Tenn.'s loss came about despite a quality game from RB Terry Wilkins, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 69-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Charlotte came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blue Raiders when the two teams previously met in September of last year, sneaking past 42-39. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 49ers since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a big 11-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won four out of their last six games against Charlotte.