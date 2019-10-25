Middle Tenn. vs. FIU: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. (home) vs. FIU (away)

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 2-5-0; FIU 4-3-0

What to Know

After two games on the road, Middle Tenn. is heading back home. Middle Tenn. and FIU will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

It was close but no cigar for Middle Tenn. as they fell 33-30 to North Texas last week. The Blue Raiders got a solid performance out of QB Asher O'Hara, who picked up 82 yards on the ground on 14 carries and accumulated 136 passing yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, FIU won their last matchup against UTEP, and it was the same story this time around. FIU strolled past UTEP with points to spare, taking the game 32-17. Winning may never get old, but the Panthers sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.

FIU's win lifted them to 4-3 while Middle Tenn.'s defeat dropped them down to 2-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Raiders are third worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 497 on average. To make matters even worse for the Blue Raiders, the Panthers come into the contest boasting the 19th fewest passing touchdowns allowed per game in the league at seven.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won three out of their last four games against FIU.