Middle Tenn. vs. Marshall: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. (home) vs. Marshall (away)

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 1-3-0; Marshall 2-2-0

What to Know

Marshall have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. A Conference USA battle is on tap between Marshall and Middle Tenn. at 3:30 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 52-14, which was the final score in Marshall's tilt against Cincinnati last week. A silver lining for the Thundering Herd was the play of Willie Johnson, who rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown on one carry. Johnson didn't help his team much against Ohio three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the day started off rough for Middle Tenn., and it ended that way, too. They played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 48-3 blowout to Iowa. The over/under? 51. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Marshall are stumbling into the matchup with the 20th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 183.30 on average. Middle Tenn. has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are ninth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 4-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Middle Tenn. and Marshall both have two wins in their last four games.