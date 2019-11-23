Middle Tenn. vs. Old Dominion: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Middle Tenn. vs. Old Dominion football game
Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. (home) vs. Old Dominion (away)
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 3-7; Old Dominion 1-9
What to Know
The Old Dominion Monarchs have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Old Dominion and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Old Dominion is limping into the matchup on a nine-game losing streak.
Two weeks ago, the Monarchs and the UTSA Roadrunners were almost perfectly matched up, but the Monarchs suffered an agonizing 24-23 loss. Old Dominion was up 23-10 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was close but no cigar last week as they fell 31-28 to the Rice Owls. QB Asher O'Hara put forth a good effort for the losing side as he accumulated 338 passing yards and picked up 79 yards on the ground on 19 carries. Near the top of the highlight reel was O'Hara's 90-yard TD bomb to WR Ty Lee in the second quarter.
Old Dominion is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Having both suffered close losses, both of these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Monarchs are stumbling into the game with the fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 250.6 on average. But the Blue Raiders are 15th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 461.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The Blue Raiders are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Monarchs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 14-point favorite.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Middle Tenn. have won both of the games they've played against Old Dominion in the last five years.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 51 vs. Old Dominion 17
- Nov 25, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 41 vs. Old Dominion 10
-
