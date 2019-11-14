Middle Tenn. vs. Rice live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. (home) vs. Rice (away)

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 3-6; Rice 0-9

What to Know

The Rice Owls and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Rice and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Rice staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

The Owls came up short against the Marshall Thundering Herd two weeks ago, falling 20-7. QB Jovoni Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 65 yards on the ground on 13 carries and threw one passing touchdown. Johnson's performance made up for a slower game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Charlotte 49ers. Middle Tenn. took a 34-20 hit to the loss column at the hands of Charlotte. A silver lining for the Blue Raiders was the play of QB Asher O'Hara, who picked up 148 yards on the ground on 15 carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

The Owls are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Owls are third worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 272.7 on average. But the Blue Raiders are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 470.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Owls.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.