Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: Tennessee State 0-2; Middle Tenn. 1-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are heading back home. They will take on the Tennessee State Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Middle Tenn. will be hoping to build upon the 45-26 win they picked up against Tennessee State when they previously played in September of 2019.

The Blue Raiders had enough points to win and then some against the Colorado State Rams last week, taking their contest 34-19. The team accrued 27 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Middle Tenn.'s RB Frank Peasant filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns. Peasant's performance made up for a slower game against the James Madison Dukes two weeks ago.

Middle Tenn.'s defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of S Tra Fluellen and CB Decorian Patterson.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State came up short against the Jackson State Tigers last week, falling 16-3.

Middle Tenn.'s victory lifted them to 1-1 while Tennessee State's loss dropped them down to 0-2. Tennessee State's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Middle Tenn. defensive front that amassed nine sacks against Colorado State, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Middle Tenn. won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.