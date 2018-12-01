Middle Tenn. vs. UAB: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (home) vs. UAB Blazers (away)

Current records: Middle Tenn. 8-4-1; UAB 9-3-1

What to Know

The end of the regular season is almost here, but not before the Conference USA championship on Saturday. UAB will challenge Middle Tenn. on the road at 1:30 p.m. UAB have a defense that allows only 16.67 points per game, so Middle Tenn.'s offense will have their work cut out for them.

UAB have to be hurting after a devastating 3-27 defeat at the hands of Middle Tenn. when the two teams last met. It was supposed to be a close contest, and UAB were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

As for Middle Tenn., they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Kentucky, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Middle Tenn. were the clear victor by a 27-3 margin over UAB.

Middle Tenn.'s win lifted them to 8-4-1 while UAB's loss dropped them down to 9-3-1. We'll find out if Middle Tenn. can add another positive mark to their record or if UAB can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Middle Tenn.'s step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday at 1:30 PM ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Blue Raiders are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Blazers.

This season, Middle Tenn. are 7-3-1 against the spread. As for UAB, they are 7-4-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 2.5 point favorite.

Series History

Middle Tenn. and UAB both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.