Who's Playing

UTSA @ Middle Tenn.

Current Records: UTSA 2-2; Middle Tenn. 3-1

What to Know

The UTSA Roadrunners are 3-1 against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Roadrunners and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

Everything went UTSA's way against the Texas Southern Tigers last week as they made off with a 52-24 win. QB Frank Harris was a one-man wrecking crew for UTSA, passing for four TDs and 392 yards on 31 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 31 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Harris' 69-yard TD bomb to WR De'Corian Clark in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. was hampered by 82 penalty yards against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Middle Tenn. came out on top against Miami (FL) by a score of 45-31. QB Chase Cunningham had a stellar game for the Blue Raiders as he passed for three TDs and 408 yards on 25 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Cunningham's 98-yard touchdown toss to WR DJ England-Chisolm in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

The Roadrunners are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

UTSA is now 2-2 while Middle Tenn. sits at 3-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UTSA enters the contest with only two thrown interceptions, good for 34th best in the nation. But the Blue Raiders enter the game having picked the ball off six times, good for 11th in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Roadrunners are a 4.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UTSA have won three out of their last four games against Middle Tenn.