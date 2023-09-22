Who's Playing

Colorado State Rams @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: Colorado State 0-2, Middle Tennessee 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will be playing at home against the Colorado State Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. The timing seems to be in Middle Tennessee's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Colorado State have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Last Saturday, Middle Tennessee made easy work of Murray State and carried off a 35-14 victory. Middle Tennessee pushed the score to 28-7 by the end of the third, a deficit Murray State had little chance of recovering from.

Among those leading the charge was RB Jaiden Credle, who rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown. Credle's longest rush was for an incredible 71 yards. QB Nicholas Vattiato was another key contributor, throwing for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Colorado State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Colorado on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Colorado State fell 43-35 to Colorado. Colorado State have struggled against Colorado recently, as Saturday's match was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Colorado State's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Tory Horton, who picked up 133 receiving yards and one touchdown, and also threw for 30 yards and one touchdown. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from WR Louis Brown IV, who picked up 131 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Colorado State's defensive line made their presence known, laying out the QB four times. Leading the way was DL Mohamed Kamara and his two sacks.

While only Middle Tennessee took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with they going off as just a 2 point favorite. Colorado State finished last season with an even 6-6 record against the spread.

Middle Tennessee steamrolled past Colorado State in their previous matchup back in September of 2022 by a score of 34-19. Will Middle Tennessee repeat their success, or do Colorado State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a slight 2-point favorite against Colorado State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Middle Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.