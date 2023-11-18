1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between Middle Tennessee and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 14-7, they have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

Middle Tennessee have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for they.

Who's Playing

UTEP Miners @ Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Current Records: UTEP 3-7, Middle Tennessee 3-7

How To Watch

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium -- Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $4.26

What to Know

UTEP is 0-3 against Middle Tennessee since November of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. UTEP is expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

UTEP might've scored the first points two weeks ago, but it was Western Kentucky who claimed the real prize. UTEP fell 21-13 to Western Kentucky. UTEP gained 88 more yards on the day, but it was Western Kentucky that made the best of use of them.

UTEP's loss came about despite a quality game from Kelly Akharaiyi, who picked up 141 receiving yards and a touchdown. Akharaiyi was no stranger to the big play, lighting up the secondary with a catch that went for 62 yards.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing seven points in their last contest, Middle Tennessee made sure to put some points up on the board against FIU on Saturday. Middle Tennessee steamrolled past FIU 40-6 at home.

Nicholas Vattiato was a one-man wrecking crew for Middle Tennessee as he threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns while completing 72% of his passes.

UTEP's defeat was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-7. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 14.5 points per game. As for Middle Tennessee, their win bumped their record up to 3-7.

While only Middle Tennessee took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Middle Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be UTEP's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

UTEP came up short against Middle Tennessee in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, falling 24-13. Can UTEP avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a big 7.5-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won all of the games they've played against UTEP in the last 6 years.