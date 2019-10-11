Middle Tennessee State vs. FAU odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. FAU is 3-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while MTSU is 2-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. MTSU is 2-3 against the spread while FAU is 3-2. The two programs followed each other from the Sun Belt to Conference USA and are now playing for the 17th time, with the Blue Raiders holding a 12-4 advantage in the series all-time. This time around, the Owls are favored by 10.5 points in the latest FAU vs. MTSU odds, while the over-under is set at 63.5. Before you make any Middle Tennessee State vs. FAU picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Last week, the Owls enjoyed a comfortable 45-27 win over Charlotte. The Owls can attribute much of their success to RB Malcolm Davidson, who rushed for 83 yards and two TDs on 13 carries. After losing to Ohio State and UCF to start the season, FAU has ripped off three consecutive wins now and has racked up over 500 yards of offense in each of those victories while also winning the turnover battle in each respective game.

Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders and Marshall couldn't quite live up to the 54.5-point over-under that the experts had forecasted. The Blue Raiders took their contest against Marshall last week 24-13. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. MTSU was actually out-gained 578-401 in the win but used four takeaways to help level the playing field and hold the Thundering Herd to just 13 points in the win.

