The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders seek their first victory of the season over an FBS opponent when they host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Wednesday night. Kickoff from Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Blue Raiders' Conference USA home opener comes against a Jacksonville State club that has seen a successful transition from FCS to FBS. The Gamecocks (4-1. 2-0) have won their two conference games and their ledger also includes a 21-0 victory over Eastern Michigan of the MAC. The Blue Raiders (1-4, 0-1) are coming off a 31-10 loss at Western Kentucky, while the Gamecocks posted a 35-28 overtime victory against Sam Houston.

The Blue Raiders are 3.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 51.5 in the latest Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee odds from the SportsLine consensus. Before locking in any MTSU vs. Jacksonville State picks, make sure you see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has locked in on Jacksonville State vs. MTSU and just released its top picks and predictions. Here are the college football odds and trends for MTSU vs. Jacksonville State:

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee spread: Middle Tennessee -3.5

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee over/under total: 51.5 points

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee money line: Middle Tennessee -179, Jacksonville State +150

JAX: The Gamecocks are 3-1-1 against the spread this season

MTSU: Seeks its first conference home victory since November of 2022

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why Middle Tennessee can cover

The Blue Raiders have one of the youngest rosters in Conference USA, especially on the offensive side where they returned just three upperclassmen starters. Even so, they have progressed on a weekly basis and have found some rhythm in the spread offense featured by veteran coach Rick Stockstill. They have been beset by untimely errors, mainly turnovers that have led to short fields for opponents and changed the momentum of numerous games.

What's more, MTSU led much of the way against Colorado State in Week 4 before turnovers led to the game unraveling. A fumble deep in its own territory was picked up and returned 5 yards for a touchdown by the Rams, who held on to win 31-23. Even so, the Blue Raiders drove for a potential tying score on their final drive but the Colorado State defense held. The Blue Raiders appear to have found a cornerstone quarterback in sophomore Nicholas Vattiato. He has completed 68% of his passes for 1,168 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions.

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Veteran coach Rich Rodriguez, whose previous stops include Arizona and Michigan, had repeatedly stated his goal having the program prepared to not only join the FBS ranks this season, but to be competitive from the outset. The Gamecocks went 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the Atlantic Sun Conference last season but were ineligible for postseason play because of their impending move to the FBS and Conference USA.

His experience-laden roster was eager to prove its mettle on the bigger stage and the Gamecocks delivered with a 17-14 home win over UTEP in their FBS debut. It was far from a classic as both clubs made several mistakes, but Jacksonville State played with relentless intensity from the opening kickoff and then sealed the win with a defensive stop in the red zone in the final minute. A balanced rushing attack is headlined by senior Malik Jackson, who has notched 505 yards on 77 carries to go along with three touchdowns.

How to make Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee picks

The model has simulated Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total.

So who wins Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.