The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Wednesday night in an important college football showdown for both programs. Kickoff from Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Blue Raiders (1-4, 0-1) are searching for their first Conference USA victory Wednesday and their first victory against an FBS-level opponent. They are coming off a listless 31-10 road loss at Western Kentucky. Conversely, the Gamecocks (4-1. 2-0) have seen a successful transition in their first year at the FBS level following a standout run at the FCS level. They seek their second consecutive conference road victory following their 35-28 overtime comeback win against Sam Houston last week.

The Blue Raiders are 3.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 52 in the latest Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee odds from the SportsLine consensus. Before locking in any MTSU vs. Jacksonville State picks, make sure you see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee spread: Middle Tennessee -3.5

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee over/under total: 52 points

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee money line: Middle Tennessee -172, Jacksonville State +145

JAX: The Gamecocks are 3-1-1 against the spread this season

MTSU: Seeks its first conference home victory since November of 2022

Why Middle Tennessee can cover

The Blue Raiders have one of the youngest rosters in Conference USA, especially on the offensive side where they returned just three upperclassmen starters. Even so, they have progressed on a weekly basis and have found some rhythm in the spread offense featured by veteran coach Rick Stockstill. They have been beset by untimely errors, mainly turnovers that have led to short fields for opponents and changed the momentum of numerous games.

What's more, MTSU led much of the way against Colorado State in Week 4 before turnovers led to the game unraveling. A fumble deep in its own territory was picked up and returned 5 yards for a touchdown by the Rams, who held on to win 31-23. Even so, the Blue Raiders drove for a potential tying score on their final drive but the Colorado State defense held. The Blue Raiders appear to have found a cornerstone quarterback in sophomore Nicholas Vattiato. He has completed 68% of his passes for 1,168 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions. See which team to pick here.

Why Jacksonville State can cover

The Gamecocks will head into Wednesday's game with some momentum coming off one of the wildest finishes of the college football season. They trailed Sam Houston most of the way and by as many as 14 points before embarking on an unlikely comeback. First, they drove the length of the field with no timeouts left and trailing 28-20 in the final minutes. The eight-play, 75-yard drive ended with Logan Smothers throwing a dart between two defenders that was hauled in by receiver Perry Carter. He veered through traffic and vaulted his way into the end zone to the shock of the Sam Houston home crowd.

Still needing a 2-point conversion to force overtime, Smothers was forced out of the pocket on a run-pass option play and multiple defenders closed in as he neared the sideline. Smothers fired another laser to the back of the end zone that was caught by Quinton Lane for the conversion. Smothers then threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Sean Brown in overtime, and the Gamecocks followed it with a defensive stop to seal the win. See which team to pick here.

