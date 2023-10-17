The back half of the 2023 college football season is here, and CBS Sports Network is once again home to a great slate of games in Week 8. For a second straight week, coverage begins on a Tuesday evening when Liberty looks to stay undefeated against Middle Tennessee in the first of two midweek Conference USA battles. The action picks back up Wednesday night when Sam Houston seeks its first win as an FBS program at home against FIU.

Following a break from the FBS action Thursday and Friday, things ramp back up Saturday with three games in the lineup. The MAC takes the spotlight in the noon ET window when Ohio hosts Western Michigan. The Bobcats were rolling on a five-game winning streak before an upset loss at Northern Illinois in Week 7. They'll now look to restore some momentum at home against a Broncos squad that has dropped five of its last six outings.

The afternoon window features a nonconference meeting between UConn and South Florida. The Huskies, coming off a bye, defeated Rice in Week 6 for their first victory of the season following an 0-5 start. Meanwhile, the Bulls are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak after falling to UAB and FAU across the past two weeks. Coverage concludes with Mountain West action in the evening slate when San Jose State hosts Utah State. The Aggies lost a close one against a formidable Fresno State squad in Week 7, while the Spartans cruised past New Mexico to snap a three-game losing streak.

Get caught up to speed on game information, storylines, betting odds and much more before CBS Sports Network's Week 8 slate kicks off.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Middle Tennessee at Liberty

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 17 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Williams Stadium -- Lynchburg, Virginia

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Liberty -13.5 | Will the Flames cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 8 projections here

The Flames just keep rolling in their first season under coach Jamey Chadwell. Aside from a scare against winless Sam Houston, Liberty has beaten every opponent by double-digits -- most recently recording a 31-13 victory against Jacksonville State. Now halfway to perfection at 6-0, the Flames catch a Middle Tennessee squad that just beat Louisiana Tech for its second victory of the season. This is just the third matchup between the schools after previous meetings in 1982 and 2021.

FIU at Sam Houston

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium -- Huntsville, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Sam Houston -5 | Will the Bearkats cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 8 projections here

Will this game finally serve as the Bearkats' much-anticipated breakthrough? Sam Houston has flirted with a victory more than once this season, but it still hasn't been able to get over the hump as an FBS newcomer. The Bearkats check in as the favorites for their first home game in roughly three weeks, though the offense has continued to be a struggle. Sam Houston's average of 11.2 points per game is the lowest in the FBS. FIU is no juggernaut, scoring just 19.7 points per game, but the burden remains on the Bearkats defense to stand tall if the offense can't find a spark.

Western Michigan at Ohio

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: Noon

Location: Peden Stadium -- Athens, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Ohio -15 | Will the Bobcats cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 8 projections here

The oddsmakers like the Bobcats big in this one, and for good reason. Ohio owns one of the top defenses in college football, holding opponents to 245.1 yards and 13.43 points on average. Both those marks rank top 10 in the FBS. Western Michigan owns the No. 2 offense in the MAC at an average of 377.4 yards, but the Broncos will likely find tough sledding against the Bobcats. The most points Ohio has surrendered in a game this season is 23 in a loss to Northern Illinois.

USF at UConn

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: USF -2.5 | Will the Bulls cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 8 projections here

Can the Huskies string together wins after finally breaking into the win column in their most recent outing? A rested team that scored a season-high 38 points in its Week 6 win against Rice catches the Bulls at a rather opportune time. The Bulls defense ranks near the bottom of the AAC and has given up 56 points in back-to-back games -- both losses. A normally-productive USF offense was also stifled the last time it took the field, managing for just 14 points in a Week 7 loss to FAU.

Utah State at San Jose State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: CEFCU Stadium -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: San Jose State -5.5 | Will the Spartans cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 8 projections here

Utah State heads to the Bay Area with one of the top offenses in the FBS, averaging 477.9 yards per outing. Much of that production stems from a passing attack that is putting up 305.6 yards per contest, tied for 17th in the FBS. That unit will be tested Saturday against a San Jose State defense that ranks second in the Mountain West against the pass, averaging just 186.1 yards allowed through the air. However, the Spartans rank last in the conference against the run, surrendering 210.3 yards per game on the ground. The Aggies rank fourth in the Mountain West in rushing at an average of 172.3 yards, so they should have a chance to expose the Spartans' weak spot and potentially pull off an upset win on the road.