The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders look to end their three-game losing streak when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a Conference USA matchup on Tuesday. MTSU (1-5, 0-2) squandered a 16-point lead last Wednesday and suffered a 45-30 loss against Jacksonville State. Louisiana Tech (3-4, 2-1) came up short in its comeback attempt on Thursday and dropped a 35-28 decision to Western Kentucky.

Kickoff at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn. is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Blue Raiders are 3-point favorites in the latest Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on MTSU vs. Louisiana Tech and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Louisiana Tech vs. MTSU:

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Blue Raiders -3

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech over/under: 54.5 points

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech money line: Blue Raiders -153, Bulldogs +128

MTSU: The Blue Raiders are 1-5 against the spread this season

LT: The Under has hit in five of the Bulldogs' last seven road games

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech picks: See picks at SportsLine

Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Middle Tennessee can cover

The Blue Raiders racked up 563 yards of total offense, including 454 through the air, against Jacksonville State last week. Redshirt sophomore Nicholas Vattiato set a career high with 408 passing yards, marking the first time a Middle Tennessee quarterback eclipsed the 400-yard mark since Brent Stockstill in 2018. Vattiato, who also threw a pair of touchdown passes, failed to reach the 300-yard plateau over his first five games of the season.

Middle Tennessee nearly had three 100-yard receivers last week. Justin Olson led the team with 124 yards on nine catches and Elijah Metcalf had four receptions for 115 yards, with both setting career highs, while Holden Willis fell three yards shy of the century mark while hauling in four passes. A redshirt sophomore, Metcalf had a pair of scoring catches for the first multi-TD effort of his career. See which team to pick here.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

The Bulldogs improved to 5-2 in the all-time series with last season's 40-24 home triumph over Middle Tennessee. Receiver Cyrus Allen was one of Louisiana Tech's top offensive performers in the victory as recorded the second 100-yard effort of his freshman campaign, hauling in four passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. Allen is second on the club this year with 19 catches, 349 yards and two TD receptions.

Wideout Smoke Harris tops the Bulldogs in 2023 with 48 receptions, 485 yards and three scoring catches. The redshirt senior, who gained 17 yards on three receptions against the Blue Raiders last season, finished with 11 receptions for 117 yards in Thursday's loss to Western Kentucky. Senior running back Tyre Shelton led Louisiana Tech's ground attack last week, rushing 21 times for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins MTSU vs. Louisiana Tech, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.