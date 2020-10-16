A Conference USA battle is on tap Saturday between the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders and the North Texas Mean Green at 5 p.m. ET at Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network. Middle Tennessee is 1-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while North Texas is 1-3 and on the road for the first time.

The Mean Green are 6-20 against the spread in their last 26 games overall. The Blue Raiders, meanwhile, are 5-0 against the spread in their last five conference games. The Blue Raiders are favored by six-points in the latest Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 72.

Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Middle Tennessee vs. North Texas:

North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee spread: MTSU -6

North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee over-under: 72 points

North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee money line: MTSU -230, UNT +195

What you need to know about North Texas

The Mean Green have lost three straight games, including a 49-21 decision against Charlotte last weekend. Charlotte racked up 599 total yards, thwarting the effort of North Texas quarterback Austin Aune -- who passed for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

Aune has passed for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions this season. DeAndre Torrey is North Texas' featured running back, gaining 301 yards on 54 carries and two touchdowns.

What you need to know about Middle Tennessee

The Blue Raiders won their first game of the 2020 season last weekend, edging FIU 31-28. Dual-threat quarterback Asher O'Hara passed for 268 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.

O'Hara is among the nation's top dual-threat signal-callers this season, passing for 1,012 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 328 yards and four touchdowns on 93 carries.

How to make North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee picks

