Middle Tennessee vs. UAB: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

On Saturday UAB will take on Middle Tenn. at 1:30 p.m. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for UAB in their past three games, so Middle Tenn. might be catching them at a good time.

UAB suffered a grim 3-27 defeat to Middle Tenn. the last time the two teams met. It was supposed to be a close game, and UAB were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

As for Middle Tenn., they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Kentucky, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Middle Tenn. took their contest against UAB by a conclusive 27-3 score.

Middle Tenn.'s victory lifted them to 8-4 while UAB's defeat dropped them down to 9-3. We'll see if Middle Tenn.'s success rolls on or if UAB are able to steal their positive momentum.