Mike Bobo returns to Colorado State football team ahead of season opener vs. Hawaii

Colorado State opens its season against Hawaii on Saturday night, and it looks as though the Rams will have their coach on the sideline with them.

Our head coach is back. pic.twitter.com/jokiOkq59K — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) August 22, 2018

Colorado State coach Mike Bobo had been hospitalized recently after experiencing numbness in his feet. According to Bobo, he was diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy. It's a condition that results from damage to the peripheral nerves and usually results in weakness, numbness and pain in the hands and feet.

Bobo said in a statement last week that he had remained in constant contact with his coaching staff during his hospitalization to help prepare the team for its opener against Hawaii.

The Rams are coming off a 7-6 season in 2017.