It took about 48 hours for Mike Elko to walk back his criticism of Texas A&M's online fan base in the wake of a lopsided 27-6 loss to Missouri.

In his postgame press conference on Saturday, Elko referred to "Billy's cesspool" when differentiating the fan base at large from those who criticize the Aggies on social media. It was a thoughtless answer that drew plenty of justified criticism across college football media, including CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello.

On Monday, Elko apologized to the fans and to Billy Liucci, the co-owner of the popular TexAgs fan site.

"I think in the heat of the moment, I answered a question in a way that I certainly regret," Elko said during his press conference. "I think everybody knows I have a tremendous relationship with Billy. I appreciate Billy. I appreciate him being here today. There's nothing about Billy and I that have ever been off since 2018. I think everybody knows I appreciate our fan base and everything that they're about and everything that they mean to Texas A&M.

"And outside of that, I'll leave it alone. I regret the way it was taken. I regret the way it came out. I regret the way it ran. And so that certainly was never my intention."

Elko's original comments stemmed from what has devolved into a highly disappointing season for Texas A&M. The Aggies started the year at No. 8 in the AP Top 25 poll, and they now sit at 1-3 in conference play with a tough schedule down the stretch.

The latest loss was especially concerning, as Texas A&M mustered just six points against Missouri, with starting quarterback Marcel Reed completing fewer than 50% of his passes for 187 yards and two interceptions.

Texas A&M has already taken a clear step back from its 11-2 campaign in 2025. The only question left is how steep that drop-off will be.