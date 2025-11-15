Texas A&M and coach Mike Elko are finalizing a contract extension that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in college football, Matt Zenitz confirms. The deal is expected to be announced as soon as today as the No. 3 Aggies host South Carolina in College Station. The extension would solidify Elko's long-term role at Texas A&M amid a coaching carousel full of turbulence.

Since arriving in College Station, Elko compiled a 17-5 overall record, quickly leading the Aggies into national contender status. Texas A&M is off to a 9-0 start and sits No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, putting the program on the verge of its first CFP appearance and SEC Championship Game appearance. The new deal comes as Elko's profile surged, making the timing a strategic move for Texas A&M to prevent suitors from entering the picture, specifically Penn State, a program seen as a natural fit because of Elko's long-standing connections to the Northeast.

Elko earns roughly $7 million annually on a heavily incentive-based contract -- one that ranked him just 32nd among FBS head coaches. The new agreement, however, is expected to include a substantial increase in guaranteed compensation, according to Yahoo Sports, elevating him into the top tier of coaching salaries across the country.

The commitment reflects both Texas A&M's belief in Elko's long-term vision and the broader landscape of this coaching cycle, where few established candidates have been available for major openings. Holding onto Elko not only stabilizes the program but also secures continuity at a time when the Aggies appear to be trending toward their most promising season in decades.

Elko quickly reshaped Texas A&M into a physical team that mirrors the defensive identity he built during earlier stops at Duke and during his previous stint as the Aggies' defensive coordinator. With recruiting momentum building and national relevance restored, the Aggies are moving to ensure that Elko remains the face of the program well beyond 2025.