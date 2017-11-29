Mike Gundy ends Tennessee flirtation with commitment to Oklahoma State on Twitter

Tennessee's athletic department is not having great luck in its search for a new head football coach. After public backlash caused them to nix a deal that would have given the job to Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, Tennessee seemingly failed yet again on Tuesday in public fashion.

It was reported early in the week that Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy was on Tennessee's shortlist and that the Vols were prepared to give him a generous offer that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the country. Gundy met with the school's athletic director, John Currie, for several hours on Tuesday to discuss the job.

Judging from a tweet that Gundy sent on Tuesday night, it would appear that he didn't like what he heard from the Vols' leadership ... or loved what he heard when he went back to the Pokes with an offer in hand.

Given all the dysfunction surrounding Tennessee at the moment, it's not entirely surprising that Gundy would have reservations about leaving Oklahoma State -- his alma mater and the post he's held since 2005 -- even if it meant a significant raise. According to a report from Brett McMurphy, Gundy turned down a six-year deal from Tennessee that would have paid him about $7 million annually. Gundy's current salary is $4.2 million, according to the USA Today coaches' database.

You can't really fault Tennessee for trying, but now they'll have to add Gundy's name to the list of candidates that they've reportedly pursued without hiring. Among those names are Gundy, Florida State's Jimbo Fisher, former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen (now with Florida) and Duke coach David Cutcliffe.

Moving forward, Football Scoop reports that the Vols intend to meet with SMU coach Chad Morris, while Jimmy Hyams adds that Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is being pursued as well.