Mike Gundy reimburses radio host who lost bet over Oklahoma State's 2018 win total
At least Gundy has a sense of humor about his 6-6 season
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has let his personality shine through over the course of the last few years. He grew a mullet, has worn a singlet to support the school's wrestling team and made inappropriate noises into the microphone during a press conference when discussing the tenor of the conversation on Twitter.
He's now known for covering gambling debts, as well.
Rob Benton (AKA "Spinozi") of WWLS 98.1 in Oklahoma City made an on-air bet this summer that the Cowboys would win more than eight games during the 2018 season. They didn't quite reach that mark, finishing a disappointing 6-6. Apparently, news of "Spinozi's" made its way to Gundy, who wrote a check and sent a hand-written note to the host.
"Spinozi, I have many H.S. buddies who consume way too much alcohol, which leads to listening to talk radio," the note read. "The rumor is you bet on our team and lost your money. We came up short so I thought the manly [51] thing to do is reimburse a guy for believing in our TEAM. Thanks for your loyal support! Your favorite coach, Mike Gundy"
How awesome is that? Not only does Gundy help a local host out after not living up to his expectation, but he snuck in a subtle joke aimed at his own age based on one of his most memorable postgame rants. After all, Gundy is a man, and he's not 40 anymore -- he's 51.
Oklahoma State will play Missouri in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 bowl confidence pool picks and sims
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer retires
Meyer went 82-9 in seven years at Ohio State and will lead the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl
-
Meyer believes he will not coach again
Meyer may be retiring from Ohio State, but he's already come out of retirement once before
-
Brilliant, conflicted mind: Meyer out
Meyer, a three-time national champion and future hall of famer, is announcing his retirement...
-
Why OSU had to announce Urban news now
Meyer announced Tuesday he will leave the Buckeyes to successor Ryan Day
-
Alabama-Georgia best ratings in 7 years
The College Football Playoff hung in the balance and everyone watched it on CBS