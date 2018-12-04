Mike Gundy reimburses radio host who lost bet over Oklahoma State's 2018 win total

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has let his personality shine through over the course of the last few years. He grew a mullet, has worn a singlet to support the school's wrestling team and made inappropriate noises into the microphone during a press conference when discussing the tenor of the conversation on Twitter.

He's now known for covering gambling debts, as well.

Rob Benton (AKA "Spinozi") of WWLS 98.1 in Oklahoma City made an on-air bet this summer that the Cowboys would win more than eight games during the 2018 season. They didn't quite reach that mark, finishing a disappointing 6-6. Apparently, news of "Spinozi's" made its way to Gundy, who wrote a check and sent a hand-written note to the host.

Mike Gundy reimburses radio host who loses bet on Oklahoma State win total. Mike Gundy continues to proves why he’s the man, even beyond 40. @WWLSPlayback pic.twitter.com/gXxppAwBnb — BeatinTheBookie.com™ (@BeatinTheBookie) December 4, 2018

"Spinozi, I have many H.S. buddies who consume way too much alcohol, which leads to listening to talk radio," the note read. "The rumor is you bet on our team and lost your money. We came up short so I thought the manly [51] thing to do is reimburse a guy for believing in our TEAM. Thanks for your loyal support! Your favorite coach, Mike Gundy"

How awesome is that? Not only does Gundy help a local host out after not living up to his expectation, but he snuck in a subtle joke aimed at his own age based on one of his most memorable postgame rants. After all, Gundy is a man, and he's not 40 anymore -- he's 51.

Oklahoma State will play Missouri in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.