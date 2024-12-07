Oklahoma State and coach Mike Gundy have agreed to a restructured contract following the Cowboys' 3-9 season, the university announced Saturday. The new deal ends a brief standoff between the two sides, and now Gundy will enter his 21st year leading the program in 2025.

Contract details will be released at a later date.

The 2024 season represented the worst of Gundy's career. Oklahoma State failed to win at least four games for the first time in his tenure and went 0-9 in Big 12 play, marking the first time under Gundy that the Cowboys went a whole season without a conference win.

Though the university made the decision to retain Gundy, Oklahoma State has instituted major changes elsewhere on the football staff to try and spark a turnaround in 2025. The Cowboys fired offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo on Dec. 4, five days after Oklahoma State closed the regular season with a 52-0 loss to Colorado.

Dunn had been on staff since 2011 when he joined the program as wide receivers coach. Nardo joined the Cowboys ahead of the 2023 season after one year at Pennsylvania's Gannon University.

Gundy is tied with Utah's Kyle Whittingham as the second-longest tenured coach in college football. He is 169-88 in his 20 seasons with the Cowboys. Entering the 2024 season, he led Oklahoma State to two Big 12 Championship Game appearances in a span of three years and won the 2022 Fiesta Bowl.